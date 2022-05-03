Oak Bluffs: A flower, a diamond, a sandwich, or a hug

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force … it’s an act of infinite optimism.” –Gilda Radner

Here’s your reminder: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. Thank your mother, with a flower, a diamond, a sandwich, or a hug. It doesn’t matter. My most treasured Mother’s Day gifts are scribbles in crayon on a torn piece of paper. If my children are reading, don’t misunderstand — I do also enjoy a nice brunch!

Sending our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Shawn Cordwell, who passed away on April 18. It is a heartbreaking loss for the many who loved him; he will be sadly missed.

Proud to note that Mark Baird won the gold on Sunday, April 24, at the South Sectional Aquatics Meet for Massachusetts Special Olympics at Bridgewater State University. More than 100 athletes competed; Mark took the gold in his category, and Celeste Ewing came home with silver in her category. Go Vineyard!

Don’t miss the annual Minnesingers Spring Show this weekend, with shows on Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 4 pm. The Minnesingers are just back from their performance tour of Ireland, and the spring show is always a stunner.

MVY Radio is holding its second annual Night Out for Nonprofits on Saturday, May 7, at the P.A. Club. This is a party to celebrate the organizations and people who care for and support this community. MVY is providing free food and live music with Rose Guerin and friends. The evening starts at 7 pm; a donation of $10 at the door will support the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative.

Climate Action Week on M.V., from May 8 to 14, will include a variety of events and presentations to highlight local efforts for mitigating climate change and inform all of us about ways we can make a difference. On Tuesday, May 10, the Trustees will offer a tour of the Norton Point dune restoration project at 5 pm. At 6:30, IGI will hold a discussion on food waste management at Camp Jabberwocky (Greenwood Avenue, Vineyard Haven). Featherstone joins in with “Natural Neighbors” at 4 pm, understanding our naturally occurring flora and fauna. Thursday, May 12, is “Cook the Vineyard” at the FARM Institute with Jenny DeVivo and Susie Middleton, 5:30 to 7pm. Learn how to establish environmentally sustainable cooking habits. There will be a community celebration at the end of the week, Saturday, May 14, from 10 am to 2 pm, at the Grange Hall with food, activities, films, and more.

Our Oak Bluffs library is looking for input from you. Take the survey on its website to help plan for future services. Meanwhile, the May calendar looks great! Wake-Up Wednesdays continues, with coffee from Tony’s Market offered in the Meeting Room at 8 am. On Sunday, May 7, Mother’s Day Portraits will be offered by photographer Lara Fuller. Drop in between 11 and 1 with your favorite mom, grandmother, or special person, and your portrait will be emailed to you. On Wednesday, May 11, “Eat This, Not That” with Jill Patterson, RDN, will provide science-based information about nutrition that will dispel myths and help us achieve good health and energy. Join “Walk With Us” on Thursdays at 8:15 am for a walk around East Chop (a lovely four-mile walk). There are many more library activities, like Grab a Pencil, Chess Club, Saturday Stitchers and Conversation en Français – check it all out at oakbluffslibrary.org.

The M.V. Film Society is presenting the 2022 Spectrum Film Festival for three nights, May 6 through 8. This festival offers a world perspective on LGBTQ stories, people, and issues through films, guest speakers, and discussions. See the schedule at mvfilmsociety.com.

Have you ever thought about working in early childhood education and care? One path for a career working with children is to become a family childcare provider. The Island is in need of more high-quality childcare options for working families. As a family childcare provider, you could take care of up to six children in your home. As a licensed, independent business, you could set your own hours and create your own curriculum. You would spend your days nurturing, playing, and teaching. If you or someone you know might be interested, please join an information discussion at the Family Center on May 11 at 6:30 pm. Current members of the M.V. Family Child Care Network will be on hand to share information about licensing and answer questions. Call 774-563-0459 to sign up or get more info.

Hooray, hooray for birthdays in May! Fred Hall, Todd Alexander, and Willy Nevin celebrate on Cinco de Mayo. Happy birthday on the 6th to Leslie Hurd, and on the 7th to our own rock star Don Groover! On the 9th, balloons go to Diane Sylvia, and on the 10th, we salute Richie Smith.

Send me your news!