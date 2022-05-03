O’ to be Bear

By Jonathan Burke



O’ to be Bear

live in land

where rivers begin

mountains fill sky

thundering land

of song

nature’s might

land of Bear.

O’ to be Bear

so joyful

summer grass

lush thick green

snowy air

plump scents

wonderful mouthfuls

sweet blueberry.

O’ to be Bear

bold and true

great big body

brown fur coat

Earth’s smile

boulder and rock

creek and stream

Caribou plains.

O’ to be Bear

lumbering free

proud old trees

pretty spring flowers

high peaks

valley floors

tundra of ponds

Bear’s home.

O’ to be Bear

wanting only:

country to roam

dream of hills

bark on tree

playful river bend

wings of eagle

sign on trail.

O’ to be Bear

celebrating all

melodious clearing

peaceful lake

days long

orb burning

pale blue sky

content of Bear.

O’ to be Bear

wade plod

icy cold waters

current strong

full of hope

so pleased

magical treat

Bear’s maw.

O’ to be Bear

dig cozy den

warm and snug

(dry roof overhead)

curl up now

plentiful fat

majestic storm

again begun.

O’ to be Bear

eight feet tall

enormous belly

arms at sides

gazing

color scent sound

wild hue

world of Bear.

Jonathan Burke lives in Vineyard Haven and works at the Oak Bluffs library. He enjoys writing poetry and recently started writing about his outdoor adventures for the MV Times.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.