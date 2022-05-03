Real Estate Transactions: April 25 to 29

Chilmark

April 26, Leroy Winthrop Luce II, Francis Pope Luce III, and Deanna Beatrice Luce Bennett, also known as Deanna Bennett, sold 45 Quenames Road to Wilma G. Hancock for $3,750.

Edgartown

April 25, Daniel J. Brown sold 11 Brown Road to Stuart D. Kliman and Lisa T. Wollman, trustees of Stuart D. Kliman Living Trust, for $2,100,000.

April 25, Joseph B. Robichau IV and John B. Robichau, also known as John Bedros Robichau, sold 27 Clevelandtown Road to John Bedros Robichau and Jenna Robichau for $630,000.

April 27, Wilma G. Hancock sold 78 Ninth St. North to Francisco Martinez for $160,000.

April 29, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 41 Jernegan Pond Road Realty Trust, sold 41 Jernegan Pond Road to Susan Davis for $1,480,000.

April 29, Melissa Thorkilsen and Michael L. Fay, trustees of John T. Chirgwin Trust, and the Estate of John Chirgwin sold 25 Simpson Lane to Charles C. Hajjar, trustee of Light Keepers Realty Trust, for $2,900,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 28, David Long and Holly Long sold 5 Pacific Ave. to Andrea Cork and Peter Cork for $1,455,000.

April 29, Steven L. Andrews and Nicole Andrews sold 1 Little Sandy Way to Lagoon Manor LLC for $2,000,000.

Tisbury

April 27, Peter J. Sullo sold 219 Herring Creek Road to Scharukh Jalisi and Moushmi Soleja for $2,450,000.

April 29, Braman Family LP sold 355 Main St. to Charles T. Braman and Shamayne D. Braman for $985,000.