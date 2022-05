The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse presents “The Need to Grow” on Monday, May 9, at 6 pm. It’s a documentary film that follows pioneers of cutting-edge technology as they fight to localize sustainable food systems and regenerate the essential microbiome in the Earth’s dying soils. Island Grown Initiative’s Noli Taylor and Andrew Woodruff will speak after the film. A $5 donation is requested. Email info@mvplayhouse.org or call 508-696-6300 for more information.