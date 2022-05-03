Tisbury: Celebrate all mothers

Heard on Main Street: Laughter makes the world a happier place.

Wishing everyone a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday. Celebrate all mothers, including your own. I remember as a child in Sunday school, we were each given a flower in a little pot to take home to our own mothers. And I probably shouldn’t admit that I really wanted to keep it myself.

There are a lot of activities happening next week relating to climate change. At 5:30 on Monday, May 9, the M.V. Film Center features “Retreating From the Shore: Time to Start the Conversation.” Sea levels are rising. Soon, they’ll rise faster. What’s going to happen to Beach Road, or the hospital? In this moderated conversation, climate planners and scientists will discuss beach and salt marsh loss, projects that have successfully mitigated for coastal change, such as Squibnocket and the Gay Head Lighthouse, explore ideas, and take audience questions.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is offering a film, “The Need to Grow,” at 6 pm on Monday, May 9. In a race against the end of farmable soil, three persons fight for change in the industry of agricultural food production, calling for a revolution. This film shows alarming evidence on the importance of healthy soil, revealing our chance to help regenerate our planet’s dying soils. Island Grown Initiative’s Noli Taylor and regenerative farming consultant Andrew Woodruff will speak after the film.

A finale event for Climate Week on the Vineyard will be held at the Grange on Saturday, May 14, from 10 to 2, with climate action information, giveaways, art and children’s activities, and including aquaculture and raw bar, an electric vehicle fleet, and a short presentation on the M.V. Climate Action Plan. Programming will include music with Tristan Israel & Co., featuring a performance by Molly Conole and Mark Lovewell with songs created just for the occasion at 11 am, and an MVFF film screening of the documentary “YOUTH v GOV” at noon.

Annemarie Donahue is a board member of the M.V. Cancer Support Group. She wants you to know about the support group meetings, every Wednesday at 5 pm, on Zoom. They are open to patients, survivors, family members, friends, and caregivers. They also provide financial assistance to cancer patients and families. To learn more, call 508-627-7958, or go online to mvcancersupport.org.

Each of our libraries are supported by Friends of the Library. The Friends of the Edgartown Library will tell you how to sign your child up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a partnership with the Friends that provides free books to children from birth to age 5. Call Carol Swiech at 508-627-4221, or email carolswiech@gmail.com.

This Saturday, May 7, is the “Friends Spring Open House” from 10 to 2 at Edgartown library. You can buy a spring plant for $5, and enjoy a kids’ Mother’s Day craft. And in person next week, Saturday, May 14, at 10.30 am, you can hear “Backyard Chicken Raising” with Danielle Mulcahay. Find out if you are ready to raise your own chickens by learning about everything from egg hatching to keeping your beloved flock safe from predators. There will be some chicks and a rooster visiting. No registration necessary.

Did you know the Oak Bluffs library offers technology classes offsite? Check with the library for more information. For early risers, they offer a four-mile walk around East Chop on Thursdays at 8.15 am. Meet at the door on Pacific Avenue. And this week kids are invited to bring their mothers or grandmothers for Mother’s Day pictures from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, May 7. Photos will be emailed after the event.

And Oak Bluffs Friends ask you to donate used books to their Book Drive from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, May 14. Books must be in good to excellent condition — odor-free and without markings or torn pages.

Also an informal discussion on “Consuming Less for the Sake of the Planet” will be held in person and online at Oak Bluffs library on Friday, May 13, from 1 to 2 pm. Suggestions include buy less, buy local, reusing, trading, and borrowing. Panelists include Ben Robinson of the Climate Action Task Force, Jessica Tartell of the Chicken Alley Thrift Shop, Allyson Malik of the Oak Bluffs library, and Liz Durkee, who is climate change planner for the MV Commission. This will be in person, and on Zoom at bit.ly/ConsumeLess.

Big bunches of anniversary balloon wishes go out today to my son and his wife, Craig and Laura Mayhew, on the occasion of their 20th anniversary. The traditional gift is platinum — but the best I can do is to wish them a very happy Cinco de Mayhew anniversary.

Heard on Main Street: Why don’t they just make mouse-flavored cat food?