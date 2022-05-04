Catch some striped bass on M.V.

The Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club announced in a press release the 30th Fly Rod Striped Bass Catch and Release tournament will be coming to the Island on May 21, “wind, rain, or moonshine.”

The contest will be held in May to make it easier for off-Island participants to make travel reservations, according to the press release.

Last year, the club modified its tournament rules so that the win was based on who filled their quota of fish first, rather than who caught the most fish. This change was made in recognition of concerns over catch-and-release mortality rates of the fish, according to the press release. Plaques will also be awarded this year based on how quickly each team finishes its quota. However, there is a “fun twist” this tournament.

“If I’m on fire, my fish can’t be applied to my team member’s quota — he or she has to carry his or her own weight. That’ll add to the fun, because team members who have filled their quota will be giving their slower team members the business,” tournament chairman Cooper (“Coop”) Gilkes said in the release.

All prizes will be handed out in a raffle. There is a $45 entry fee, and the breakfast and awards ceremony will be on Sunday, May 22, at the Rod and Gun Club in Edgartown. For more information, visit bit.ly/376WLDt.