Ghiglione named to newspaper hall of fame

An editor, publisher, and journalism teacher with ties to Martha’s Vineyard was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame Friday.

Loren Ghiglione, 81, of Chilmark was honored by the New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA). Ghiglione served as editor and publisher of the Southbridge Evening News for 26 years. “Innovation and idealism have characterized his work as a defender of press freedom, advocate for inclusion, media critic, and leader of national organizations of journalism educators and journalists,” a NENPA post about the award states. “Ghiglione served as president of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, and set the tempo in such areas as minority hiring, the first survey of gay and lesbian journlists, in attitudes toward the handicapped, and in reporting on society’s forgotten — 12 million children living in poverty and the 1 million in penal institutions.”

Ghiglione has served as president of the New England Society of Newspaper Editors, the New England Press Association, and the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

During a second career, he taught journalism for 21 years and directed journalism programs at Emory, University of Southern California, and Northwestern. He served as president of the Association of School of Journalism and Mass Communication in 2006–07. He is the author or editor of nine books, and on May 28 will be honored with the Haverford College Alumni Association’s “Distinguished Achievement Award for 2022.”

Ghiglione writes a column for Martha’s Vineyard Magazine titled “Ghiglione’s Island.”