MV Bank announces grant winners

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation announced in a press release the winners of its Community Impact Grant for 2022. A total of $20,000 was awarded to two organizations each from Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth. The recipients of the $5,000 grant awards were Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning (FUEL) and Island Grown Initiative/Island Food Pantry from Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth Together We Can/The Osprey Project, and Woods Hole Public Library.

The 2022 grant process kicked off during the bank’s Community Appreciation Week in February. This is the Community Impact Grants’ third year, and the amount has grown significantly since its start in 2020, which saw $5,000 awarded to two nonprofits.

For more information about the grants, visit community.mvbank.com.