Island Grown Initiative calls for volunteers  

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) announced in a press release it is looking for volunteers for its programs.

“IGI’s work is embedded in the community, and year-round and seasonal visitors are encouraged to volunteer. Last year, 6,350 volunteer hours were logged over multiple initiatives. Together, with IGI’s staff, volunteers work to build a regenerative and equitable food system on Martha’s Vineyard,” the release stated.

Several programs were listed in the release. Volunteers can glean, or harvest local produce. IGI shares food harvested by volunteers with schools, senior centers, and local food distribution centers. The release said IGI’s team of volunteers harvested 48,000 pounds of local produce in 2021.

The Island Food Pantry, operated by IGI, is also in need of volunteers. The pantry directly assists Islanders in need of “healthy food and community resources” and is looking for volunteers to do “a variety of roles, including unloading delivery trucks, delivering groceries, stocking shelves and assisting clients with shopping,” according to the release.

IGI is also looking for volunteers for when schools are not in session, according to the release. In the summer lunch program, IGI serves free community meals at various locations during school breaks and summer vacation. The program needs assistance preparing and serving these lunches. IGI also needs help maintaining the school gardens during the same time periods. During the school year, IGI works with around 2,500 students ranging in age from preschoolers to high school seniors at these “teaching gardens” located in each public school and at multiple preschools on the Island.

For more information, visit https://www.igimv.org/volunteer or contact IGI office and volunteer manager Melissa Petrosinelli at melissa@igimv.org.