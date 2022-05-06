Renee Lohman of Navigator Elder Homes dies at 65

Renee Lohman, CEO of Navigator Elder Homes, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 4, at the age of 65.

Alongside Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH), Lohman was busy spearheading the planning for construction of a new elder care facility in Edgartown to replace the aging Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She initially developed the concept of the Green House Model, which aims to provide a more satisfying and social life for seniors. A press release from the hospital signed by board members of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, Navigator, and MVH expressed condolences to Lohman’s family and loved ones.

“In her honor and her memory, Navigator, MVH and Windemere remain steadfast in their commitment to continuing the work to provide a community of care for our island’s seniors,” the release states. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend, leader, and colleague. Renee’s vision and unwavering commitment to bring the highly acclaimed Green House model of skilled nursing care to Martha’s Vineyard was unmatched.”

The release goes on to say that the board and staff of Navigator will work to bring the elder care project in Edgartown to fruition, even with the tragic loss. “While we have lost our visionary, the vision lives on.”

Hospital CEO Denise Schepici said the hospital community is devastated by the news, and called Lohman a visionary in the work she was doing to support seniors.

“Her passion and commitment to revolutionizing senior care for our Island community were unmatched. Her leadership set the course to consider what is possible and her dedication was the bedrock in our path forward. We pledge, in her honor and memory, to advance her dream to provide the best care possible for our seniors,” Schepici said. “Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.”