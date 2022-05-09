Congrats to Carly

To the Editor

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just announced their 2022 Inductees which include our island treasure Carly Simon. Carly joins a force of women to be inducted this year including Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics. From the Hall of Fame website: “It’s a diverse group of extremely talented individuals and bands who have had a significant impact and influence on rock & roll, the music that connects us all.”

It goes without saying that Carly and her music have connected us all for decades. From her time singing with her sister Lucy in Vineyard Haven, to the concert she and James Taylor gave up in Menemsha to her ownership of The Hot Tin Roof at the airport (and the impromptu singing with son Ben and daughter Sally), Carly has gifted all of us on Martha’s Vineyard with her music. Carly’s generosity at many a Possible Dreams Auction are legend — a pb&j at her house and the secret to ‘Your So Vain’ to the highest bidder. For me, I cannot listen to ‘Let The River Run’ while seeing the skyline of NYC and the twin towers during the opening of the film ‘Working Girl’ with a dry eye. And of course there’s ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ arguably the best Bond song ever. I was proud to vote for Carly and look forward to her induction in LA in November. Thank you Carly for your gifts of song and spirit. If there were an MVY Hall of Fame, you’d be in it too!

Michael Bellissimo

West Tisbury