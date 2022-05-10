Clean sweep for housing bank

The housing bank has been approved by all six Island towns at town meeting with Aquinnah becoming the sixth town to support the affordable housing initiative.

In the town’s first foray into electronic voting, 87.95% of the voters in attendance voted yes, while just 8.43% voted no. There were 3.61% of voters who abstained from the vote.

The measure will still go to voters on Thursday when Aquinnah voters go to the polls for the town-wide election and in Tisbury later this month, but it already has the full support of four towns. That’s all that was required in the legislation, but the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank has said the full support of the Island would help sway the legislature to approve the 2 percent transfer fee on properties. he first $1 million would be exempt from the fee. So the buyer of a home for $1.2 million would pay a 2 percent fee on the $200,000.

This is the third attempt at a housing bank on Martha’s Vineyard. The first in 2005 got agreement from all six Island towns and Island realtors, but was shot down by the state legislature when the Massachusetts Association of Realtors lobbied against it. A second attempt in 2019 to use 50 percent of the funds collected from the expanded rooms excise tax on rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO was shot down by town meetings, and got little to no buy-in from Island leaders.

