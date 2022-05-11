Falmouth Academy Head of School list
Emma Bena of Chilmark
Cian Davis of Chilmark
Gabriel Murray of Chilmark
Oona Carroll of Edgartown
Russell Schaeffer of Edgartown
Penelope Thornton of Edgartown
Wyatt Thornton of Edgartown
Holden Brew of Vineyard Haven
Carly Coggins of Vineyard Haven
Gracie Coggins of Vineyard Haven
Matthew Coggins of Vineyard Haven
Bailen Darack of Vineyard Haven
Dillion Fondren of Vineyard Haven
Spencer Goldsmith of Vineyard Haven
Cormie Landon of Vineyard Haven
Maverick Pil of Vineyard Haven
Natalie Pil of Vineyard Haven
Henry Redfield of Vineyard Haven
Academic honors
