Applications open for MVM scholarship

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum (MVM) recently announced applications for the 2022 “Whale of an Idea” scholarship — a business startup pitch competition for young aspiring entrepreneurs.

The scholarship was established in 2019 to provide financial assistance to cover a portion of college tuition costs or fulfill a student’s entrepreneurial idea.

Young business people who are 23 years old or younger who are Martha’s Vineyard residents or have parents or grandparents who are Island taxpayers are eligible to apply. Executive director of MVM, Heather Seger, said in a press release that the scholarship enables young people to come up with creative ways to meet the needs of the Island community.

“History shows that entrepreneurs from so many different backgrounds have been taking risks and coming up with new ideas for generations, and I hope we have an applicant pool this year as diverse as the Island itself!” Seger said.

Funding for the scholarship is provided by Craig T. and Diane E. Welburn, seasonal homeowners in Oak Bluffs. All completed scholarship applications must be delivered to the museum or postmarked by June 15. Finalists will be interviewed via Zoom by the “Whale of an Idea” scholarship committee.

Visit mvmuseum.org/whaleofanidea for more information on the scholarship, or apply via the online application: bit.ly/Whaleofanidea.