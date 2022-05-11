Aquinnah: Why does the winter drag on?

Memorial Day is just around the corner, but you wouldn’t know from the perpetual wind tunnel we are living in these days. I didn’t think it was possible for more debris to fall into my yard, but it is. Why does the winter drag on and on here? Why can’t we have a warm spring instead of months of cold and then instant summer?

Town elections are today, everyone! Thursday, May 12, from noon to 8 pm. Show up for democracy, and think of June Manning as you fill out your ballot. Maybe everyone could take a moment of silence before they fill out their ballots? June always volunteered on Election Day, checking people in (and making sure everyone followed procedures). This will be the first town election in years without her, and it will be strange to walk in and not be greeted by her smile or catch her in mid-gossip with Mallory Butler.

At the library: Saturday, May 14, at 1:30 pm, Juli Vanderhoop discusses small things we can all do to mitigate our impact on the climate and become more self-sufficient. This discussion is free and open to all. Email jmatejcek@gmail.com to register. The next meeting of the book group will be next Thursday, May 19, at 3 pm. The group will discuss “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer; the group will meet outside on the deck. Copies of the book are available at the library, but also through the Aquinnah Cultural Center — you can email them at aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register for the book group. The “Little Bird” music classes are continuing through May on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 am.

Joan LeLacheur is hosting an open studio from 11 am to 6 pm this Saturday, May 13. She will have ocean jewelry for men and women. Bracelets, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bolos, and more. Come to 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. If you can’t make the open studio but are interested in setting up a private appointment, email Joanie at joanlela57@gmail.com, or call or text her at 508-939-1691.

There is another workday in what will become the town food forest (behind Town Hall) this Sunday, May 15, from 10 am to 12 pm for able-bodied people who like to bushwhack, burn brush, and move debris from one place to another. The last one was a lot of fun (really, it was). If you can, please bring along a wheelbarrow, tarp, clippers, and gloves. Remember the tick spray as well.

The Chilmark Tavern will open for in-person dining (inside and out) on May 20.

Happy birthday to the namesake of our town, Aquinnah Witham, who celebrates on May 17.