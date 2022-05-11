Andrew Thomas Sherman Jr.

Jasmine Sherman and Andrew Sherman of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Andrew Thomas Sherman Jr., on May 4, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Andrew weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Taylor Robert Kovacs

Sandy and Robert Kovacs of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Taylor Robert Kovacs, on May 5, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Taylor weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Tristan Antonie Thompson

Alicia Watson and Otis Thompson of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Tristan Antonie Thompson, on May 5, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Tristan weighed 7 pound, 7 ounces.

Lorenzo Oliveira Xavier

Priscila Fernanda DeOliveira and Jhackson C. Xavier of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Lorenzo Oliveira Xavier, on May 7, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lorenzo weighed 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces.