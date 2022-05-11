Chilmark General Store opening for the season

The beloved Chilmark General Store is opening on Friday, May 13, for their regular season. The opening of the Island establishment, which draws many locals, visitors, and worldwide celebrities alike to enjoy delicious pizza and other food in a distinctly Vineyard atmosphere, heralds the start of the busy tourist season for up-Island towns. The general store will be open from 8 am to 3 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, and will extend hours starting May 27.

Folks can also apply to join the passionate team at the store, with positions available for a cashier/server, a stock specialist, a takeout supervisor, a pizza cook, and an assistant pizza cook. Roles are also available for a dishwasher, sandwich and salad makers, and a baker.

Send an email with your resume and references to info@chilmarkgeneralstore.com to apply for any of the positions.

The Chilmark General Store is located at 7 State Road in Chilmark. Visit chilmarkgeneralstore.com for more information on opening, hours of operation, and job opportunities.

