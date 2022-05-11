Court Report: April 22 – May 2

April 22

Philip W. Cantelon, Oak Bluffs; 51, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, marked lanes violation: case closed, to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by May 25, 2022.

Tad Medeiros, Oak Bluffs; 36, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of no abuse of alleged victim and $200 bail.

April 29

Renato Deoliveira, Edgartown; 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Shane Tank, Vineyard Haven; 33, animal cruelty: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of staying away from and no contact with (animal) alleged victim.

May 2

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; 40, subsequent offense of disorderly conduct, defacing property, threatening to commit a crime: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions of an 8 pm to 5 am curfew.

Sean S. Steves, Edgartown; 59, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions of staying away from and no contact with alleged victim.