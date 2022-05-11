Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 22 players on Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall for another fun evening of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First place, Colin Evanson with a 13/6 +102 card

Second place, Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/4 +83 card

Third place, David Pothier with a 10/5 +50 card

Fourth place, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +44 card

Fifth place, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +56 card

Congratulations to Colin for his Grand Slam — the perfect card by winning all his games.

There were two 24-point hands: Dennis VonMehren and Suzanne Cioffi. There was only one 21-point hand: Juli Vanderhoop.

If you like cribbage, come and join us. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start at 6 pm sharp. See you there.