Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 22 players on Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall for another fun evening of cribbage. The results are as follows:
First place, Colin Evanson with a 13/6 +102 card
Second place, Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/4 +83 card
Third place, David Pothier with a 10/5 +50 card
Fourth place, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +44 card
Fifth place, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +56 card
Congratulations to Colin for his Grand Slam — the perfect card by winning all his games.
There were two 24-point hands: Dennis VonMehren and Suzanne Cioffi. There was only one 21-point hand: Juli Vanderhoop.
If you like cribbage, come and join us. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start at 6 pm sharp. See you there.