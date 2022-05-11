Edgartown approves Catboat Week events

The Edgartown select board approved the activities of this year’s Catboat Week at Monday’s meeting. The week, beginning on July 12, will feature an exhibit at Old Sculpin Gallery honoring “Manuel Swartz and the art of boat building,” in addition to its annual Parade of Sail. The Catboat Association will also be hosting a Manuel Swartz Race on the outer harbor of Edgartown. Per harbormaster Charles Blair’s recommendation, the select board did not approve amplification requests for the event.

The select board also approved a commercial marine license request for Vineyard Boat — a marine electrical and electronics service business that provides installation, repair, and emergency services.

An excavation at 7 North Water St. was approved, despite concerns being raised about the impacts on public access. The work is expected to happen from May 10 to 14. Select board member Michael Donaroma noted, “You know, they’ve had all winter to do it, just saying.”

On a recommendation by highway superintendent Allan DeBettencourt, the select board approved two new stop signs, one at the intersection of Katama Road and Atlantic Drive at Left Fork, and one at the intersection of Road to the Plains and Meeting House Way.

In other business, the select board was notified that the marine advisory committee has recommended the continuation of the anchoring moratorium of Cape Poge district of critical planning concern (DCPC), which was initiated for the first time last year.