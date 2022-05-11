Get your garden started

On four spring Fridays, the West Tisbury library and Island Grown Initiative will be collaborating to make take-home container garden kits for the public. Giveaways will be in the library parking lot on the Fridays listed below, 10 am, until supplies run out, with no reserved kits.

May 20: Pea shoot trays — everything you need to grow a tray of pea shoots at home.

May 27: Cherry tomato containers.

June 3: Herb garden containers — container of assorted herbs.

June 10: Pepper containers.

These kits are made possible through federal funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.