Get out and paint

To the Editor:

I want to share some encouragement with other seniors who may be stuck in a COVID rut of seclusion. It is spring. Plants are flowering, and so should we. It is time to get out; try something new, or dust off an old skill. There are a bunch of us explorers out there to keep you company. I joined a painting class yesterday at the Anchors in Edgartown. It was enlightening, relaxing, and fun to experiment in a safe, friendly environment. Our teacher, Meris, is encouraging, and I hope more will benefit from her expertise. We are so lucky to live on this beautiful Island with all its offerings, and this one is free!

Wishing you all a happy spring,

Deborah Edmunds

Edgartown