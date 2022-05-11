Not proud of Chilmark and West Tisbury

To the Editor:

As usual, I take issue with your recent editorial regarding Oak Bluffs and the Pride flag being flown on town flagpoles. Your editorials are pure poppycock.

Here is the first sentence: “Martha’s Vineyard, in general, and Oak Bluffs, in particular, have always had a proud history of being a welcoming and inclusive community.” The towns of Chilmark and West Tisbury both have exclusive beach policies that say you are not welcome at their town beaches, enforced by guards. Somehow that never fits into your editorials of the Island.

As far as the select board of Oak Bluffs, I personally know all of them, and despite a few differences, there is not a doubt in my mind that they all want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable visiting Oak Bluffs. I don’t know the select boards of either Chilmark and West Tisbury, but I know they can’t say the same about themselves. They either don’t want the public on their town beaches or don’t care that the public is denied; neither is admirable. If I have this wrong, please write in and let me know.

Your editorials remind of a book from the New York Times bestsellers list by American philosopher Harry G. Frankfurt, titled “On Bullshit.” In it he states, “The liar cares about the truth and attempts to hide it; the bullshitter doesn’t care if what they say is true or false, but cares only whether the listener is persuaded.”

Silence is my validation. Just stop with the editorials that lack journalistic integrity.

Erik Albert

Oak Bluffs