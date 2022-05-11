Poet’s Corner

Clear Skies
By Valerie Sonnenthal
I could die of a headline
but it’s sixty-four delicious degrees out
April spreads her sun kissed joy
all is forgotten what’s forgotten is forgiven
daffodil shrill yellow awakening breathe in
air unmasked in sunshine and Ukraine blue
skies clear I walk barefoot on warm sand
feel cool salt water from my soles
jump from low tide rocks dropping into gentle squats
relish the calm and celebrate
Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.
