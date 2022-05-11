Poet’s Corner

Clear Skies

By Valerie Sonnenthal

I could die of a headline

but it’s sixty-four delicious degrees out

April spreads her sun kissed joy

all is forgotten what’s forgotten is forgiven

daffodil shrill yellow awakening breathe in

air unmasked in sunshine and Ukraine blue

skies clear I walk barefoot on warm sand

feel cool salt water from my soles

jump from low tide rocks dropping into gentle squats

relish the calm and celebrate

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

