Services Saturday for Raphael Magri

Raphael Magri passed away in Vineyard Haven on May 4, 2022.

Born in Vitória, Espiritu Santo, Brazil, on March 3, 1984, he was the son of Nilcea Cypriano and the late Alcebiades Magri Filho. He was a proud member of the Edgartown Fire Department, and a successful general contractor who loved his work, and took great pride in his community.

Raphael will forever be remembered for the love he held for his sons, who were his pride and joy, his hard work ethic, and his never-ending willingness to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his sons, Matheus and Bernardo Magri; and their mother, his former wife, Brumelha Magri; his mother, Nilcea Cypriano; his siblings, Ramon and Bianka Magri; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nephew, friends, and of course, his beautiful dog, Aise.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Chapman Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs from 10 am to noon, immediately followed by burial services at Old Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.

Raphael Magri faleceu em Vineyard Haven, no dia 4 de maio de 2022.

Nascido em Vitória, E.S., no dia 3 de março de 1984, filho de Nilcea Cypriano e do falecido Alcebiades Magri Filho. Ele com muito orgulho foi um membro do Corpo de Bombeiros de Edgartown, empresário de sucesso que amava seu trabalho e tinha muito orgulho da sua comunidade.

Raphael será para sempre lembrado pelo amor de seus filhos, que eram seu orgulho e alegria, sua ética de trabalho e sua vontade inesgotável de ajudar quem precisasse.

Ele deixa seus filhos Matheus e Bernardo Magri, sua legalmente esposa Brumella Magri, sua mãe Nilcea Cypriano, seus irmãos Ramon e Bianka Magri, e muitos primos, tias, tios, sobrinho, muitos amigos e, claro, seu lindo cachorro Aise.

Os serviços funerários serão realizados no sábado, 14 de maio, na funerária Chapman em Oak Bluffs, das 10h às 12h, imediatamente seguidos pelos serviços de sepultamento no Old Westside Cemetery em Edgartown.