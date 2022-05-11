Unitarian Universalist Society fundraiser

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard offers an online fundraiser from Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 22.

There are many items to bid on in this online auction, including jewelry, two tickets to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, a ticket to the front of the line at Back Door Donuts, membership to the M.V. Film Society, and a $100 gift certificate to Red Cat Kitchen, among many more items and experiences to bid on.

View the auction at bit.ly/uusmvauction and call 508-693-8982 for more information.