Head to the Oak Bluffs Elementary School on Friday, May 13, or Saturday, May 14, from 7 to 8:30 pm, or on Sunday, May 15, from 2 to 3:30 pm, for a production of the musical “Annie Jr.,” performed by students, teachers, and community members. The presentation is directed by Taffy McCarthy, with musical direction by Brian Weiland and a live band playing along. Admission is $8 for students and $10 for adults. Call 508-274-4239, or email taffymccarthy@gmail.com for more information.