Join The Trustees of Reservations for a rather unique event — bird Bingo safari — on Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 2:30 pm. Participants will grab a Bingo board, hop in an oversand vehicle, and explore Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge as they look for avian visitors and residents. Spot enough birds and you’ll get Bingo. The program starts at Mytoi Garden parking lot (approximately 2.8 miles drive/walk/bike from Chappy Point). Pre-registration is required,

Email shurley@thetrustees.org or call 508-693-7662 for more information.