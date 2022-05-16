Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

We play six games, with two points for a win, and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30).

The results were as follows:

First place, Richard (“Dick”) Kelly with a Grand Slam 13/6 +95 card

Second place, Norm Gardner with a 10/5 + 88 card

Third place, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +67 card

Fourth place, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +125 card

Fifth place, Collin Evanson with a 9/5 +46 card

Sixth place, Danny BenDavid with an 8/4 +38 card

We had 10 skunks, and only one 24-point hand!

If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6 pm sharp every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. For more information about the club, call 508-524-1220.