Learn how to craft a beautiful spring bouquet filled with bright colors as floral designer Fawn Hurwitz directs a special presentation at the Old Mill in West Tisbury. Head over on Tuesday, May 24, from 1 to 2:30 pm, and learn all about floral design. Folks can also participate in a raffle toward the end of the event for a chance to win the arrangement that Hurwitz crafts. Admission is $10 at the door. Free for garden club members.