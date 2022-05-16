Salad-to-go

Weekends are for whipping up things I can bring into work the rest of the week, unless I forget, in which case I pick up beef jerky and Hostess coffee cakes from Cumby’s — don’t judge lest you be judged. When I am successful, though, this black bean and rice salad is one of my favorites.
It has a zippy dressing with lime and cumin that I love, and it keeps well in the fridge.
Black Bean and Rice Salad
(Serves 4 to 6)
2 cups brown rice, cooked
2 cans rinsed black beans
½ cup red onion, diced
1 red pepper, diced
½ bunch cilantro, chopped
Dressing
4 Tbsp. extra-?virgin olive oil
3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
½ tsp. cumin
1 clove garlic, minced
Juice of one lime
Cook the brown rice ahead, according to package directions. (You can mix it in with the other ingredients while it’s still warm — some of my family prefers this dish served up warm.) Chop or dice all the other ingredients, and put into a large bowl with the rice.
Put all the dressing ingredients into a small bowl and whisk together until well combined.
Pour the dressing over the other ingredients, and mix well. Ready to serve, warm or cold.