Salad-to-go

1 of 2

Weekends are for whipping up things I can bring into work the rest of the week, unless I forget, in which case I pick up beef jerky and Hostess coffee cakes from Cumby’s — don’t judge lest you be judged. When I am successful, though, this black bean and rice salad is one of my favorites.

It has a zippy dressing with lime and cumin that I love, and it keeps well in the fridge.

Black Bean and Rice Salad

(Serves 4 to 6)

2 cups brown rice, cooked

2 cans rinsed black beans

½ cup red onion, diced

1 red pepper, diced

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

Dressing

4 Tbsp. extra-?virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

½ tsp. cumin

1 clove garlic, minced

Juice of one lime

Cook the brown rice ahead, according to package directions. (You can mix it in with the other ingredients while it’s still warm — some of my family prefers this dish served up warm.) Chop or dice all the other ingredients, and put into a large bowl with the rice.

Put all the dressing ingredients into a small bowl and whisk together until well combined.

Pour the dressing over the other ingredients, and mix well. Ready to serve, warm or cold.