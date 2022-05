Enjoy a cabaret featuring popular standards that celebrate the spirit of the spring season with singers Shelagh Hackett and Paul Munafo, accompanied by Jeremy Berlin on piano. Ring in the spring with this special performance on Friday, May 20, at 7:30 pm. Melodies will be performed downstairs in the Marilyn Meyerhoff Lobby at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

Email info@mvplayhouse.org or call 508-696-6300 for more information.