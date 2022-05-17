Academic honor

Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

Alley Estrella of West Tisbury was recently initiated into the Western New England University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.