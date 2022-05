May 5

Janete Correa, Vineyard Haven; 37, assault, breaking and entry for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 9

Gabriel K. Gutierrez, Oak Bluffs; 26, assault and battery on ambulance personnel: continued to pretrial hearing.

Josenildo D. Dasilva, Oak Bluffs; 34, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.