Affordable rental unit applications available in Tisbury

Island Housing Trust announced in an email that applications for 20 year-round affordable rental units are being accepted at Keuhn’s Way neighborhood in Tisbury. The email stated the final modular home for the site has arrived on the Island, and the rental units will be ready for residents this fall.

The Dukes County Regional Housing Authority is managing the application process, and will hold two information sessions. The first meeting already took place on Zoom. The second meeting was planned to be held in person at Keuhn’s Way on Thursday, May 26, at 12 pm, but housing authority executive director David Vigneault said the session will be on Zoom because of the recent surge in COVID cases.

The 20 apartments consist of three one-bedroom units, 14 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units. These apartments are clustered into groups of four, joined by communal decks.

Applications can be found at either the Island Housing Trust website’s affordable housing and rentals section page or through the housing authority at bit.ly/39OswCo. Applications can also be picked up at the housing authority’s office on 21 Mechanics St. in Vineyard Haven. The deadline for applications is on Friday, June 17, at 5 pm. The housing authority “highly recommends submitting your application a few weeks early, to allow time for completing any elements that may be incomplete,” according to the email.

Island Housing Trust communications and operations director Breeze Tonnesen told the Times an updated registration link will be available on the nonprofit’s social media pages.