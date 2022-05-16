Vineyard considered ‘high risk’ for COVID spread

Another surge in COVID-19 cases has elevated the Island into the “high risk” category under COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

From Sunday through Friday of last week, there were 123 positive test results for COVID-19, according to statistics kept by the Island boards of health. The numbers for Saturday will be released later today.

The previous week, the Island reached triple digits for the first time since the end of January.

In Friday’s report released by Maura Valley, the Island had reached “high risk” for the spread of COVID-19. While the bulk of the positive numbers are from at-home tests, there were 45 cases that are PCR tests, which means they are the tests administered by healthcare professionals at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. There have been no hospitalizations, according to the report.

According to CDC guidelines for high risk communities, individuals should protect themselves by wearing mask indoors, stay up-to-date with COVID vaccines and boosters, get tested if you have symptoms, and take added precautions if you’re in one of the high-risk categories.

Meanwhile, Oak Bluffs officials report staffing shortages at town hall. In an email to The Times Friday, assistant town administrator Wendy Brough said response was slow on a request because “resources have been impacted by COVID and staffing absences.” Oak Bluffs is meeting with finalists for its police chief vacancy Monday at 1 pm.