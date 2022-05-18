Edgartown caps undefeated season 

1 of 2

In a final set of matches, Edgartown School came out on top over West Tisbury School during the Junior High Championship in volleyball on Thursday, May 12. This victory finishes an undefeated season for the Edgartown Eagles.

The Edgartown Eagles won three straight sets against the West Tisbury Hawks, scoring 25-20, 25-22, and 25-8.

Edgartown School volleyball Coach Gary Smith said the team “had a lot of practices,” and “played every day during the volleyball season.”

“They stuck with it, and played really well during the final game,” Smith said about the Eagles’ soaring success.

During the semifinals, Edgartown School and West Tisbury School defeated Tisbury School and Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, respectively.