Plant sales are springing up

It’s the season for getting gardens started, and there are plant sales coming up all around the Island.

The Oak Bluffs School’s annual plant sale begins Thursday and continues Friday, May 20, from 9:45 to 10:45 am. All plants were selected and seeded by students, and include tomatoes, ground cherries, summer and winter squash, peppers, herbs, melons, cucumbers, okra, corn, marigolds, calendula, sunflowers, and zinnias. Cash and checks are accepted. All proceeds support the Oak Bluffs School’s garden program.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School landscape horticulture students grew herbaceous perennials, flowering annuals, herbs, and vegetables for purchase. The annual sale runs from Tuesday, May 24, through Friday, May 27, from 9 am to 1 pm. Pay by cash and checks made out to MVRHS.

Polly Hill Arboretum executive director Tim Boland leads a virtual illustrated preview of the arboretum’s annual spring sale on Thursday, May 26, from 5 to 6 pm. The plant sale will feature beautiful trees, shrubs, and perennials for Island gardening, including a new selection of Martha’s Vineyard native plants sold as plugs. Bring your questions and leave with a shopping list. A Zoom link will be provided after registering at bit.ly/phasale

The M.V. Garden Club’s annual plant sale takes place Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, from 10 am to 2 pm at the grounds at the Old Mill in West Tisbury. The greenhouse committee members run and manage the sale. The plants are grown from cuttings the greenhouse team cultivates throughout the winter and into spring at the greenhouse at the Wakeman Conservation Center.

The M.V. Community Greenhouse’s public plant sale begins on Sunday, May 29, and continues May 29, May 30, June 11, and June 12, from 10 am to 4 pm. The nonprofit greenhouse is for learning about growing and harvesting vegetables and flowers. There is limited capacity for parking and shopping, so come early. Cash or checks only, no credit cards. Email greenhousevineyard@gmail.com for more information.