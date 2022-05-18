Tisbury voters head to the polls May 24

Tisbury voters will head to the polls at the Emergency Services Building on Tuesday, May 24, from noon to 8 pm. There are no competitive races for town seats, and barring an extraordinary write-in campaign, John Cahill, the lone candidate, will replace Jeff Kristal on the select board.

Voters will be asked to say yes or no to three ballot questions: a $750,000 request for town and school operating costs and budgets, the establishment of a Martha’s Vineyard housing bank, and whether to ask the owner of the defunct Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to refrain from dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

The housing bank question has passed town meetings in all the Vineyard towns, and elections in five out of the six. Tisbury’s ballot question marks the last leg of the voter process ahead of an all-Island review committee and preparation with state legislators for filing the home rule petition on Beacon Hill. Once the legislature has reviewed and possibly tweaked the legislation, it will be presented to the Vineyard again for adoption at another annual town election. If the legislature makes any substantive changes, those must be approved by at least two-thirds of the Vineyard’s select boards, according to Laura Silber, coordinator for the Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank.