Real Estate Confidential: A bit of market relief

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

Maybe, just maybe, there are signs that buyers can take a moderate sigh of relief. In the past week, there were over 20 new properties listed for sale, and now over 150 properties are on the market. Days on market have settled up to an average 144 days from a low of, well you know, one. The best news might be that the past 30 days saw a 5% decrease in median price for all sold properties month-over-month back to January.

There’s a beach lot at $155,000, condos starting at $299,900, a quarter-acre building lot for $595,000, and a three-bedroom, two-bath cape for $895,000. At the high end are two spectacular Lambert’s Cove estates for $26,500,000 and $28,500,000. My preferences normally go towards classic, old Vineyard and not a $28 million Biophilic Design, but this contemporary on Lambert’s Cove will be like owning an incredible piece of art for generations to come. (Biophilic means considering you and nature).

Rather than descriptions of a few properties at length, this week I wanted to present examples for each Vineyard town with a short description. There are many more to choose from, including 12 with price reductions this month that are still available.

394 Lighthouse Road, Aquinnah: Breathtaking active water views of Vineyard Sound, Naushon, and the Elizabeth Islands. You will not want to leave this contemporary, spacious villa set on seven acres with access to some of the finest beaches on the Island, including private deeded access to, and parking at, the beach at Dogfish Bar.

68 Meetinghouse Road, Chilmark: Set amongst the rolling hills between South and Middle Roads, this private residence exudes timeless charm, surrounded by ancient stone walls, gorgeous trees, and fabulous landscape and hardscape. A rooftop deck for sunsets views and, of course, access to Lucy Vincent and Squibnocket.

11 Mattakesett Way, Katama: Located in the heart of Katama, with the iconic Katama Airfield and FARM Institute nearby, this contemporary beach house is ideal for enjoying all the best of Katama, South Beach, and a don’t-miss breakfast at The Right Fork Diner.

34 Windemere Road, Oak Bluffs: Perfect opportunity to own a beautiful Beach Cottage with boardwalk access to the Lagoon beach for a swim, kayak, canoe, or sunbathe. It has been designed for relaxed living and memorable entertaining. Water views and beautifully landscaped.

14 Hatch Road, West Chop: A classic, Island family compound close to Vineyard Haven village, the ferry, and the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club. Thoughtfully renovated to provide modern comforts while maintaining the original character and charm. The detached contemporary-style studio provides space for an office or quiet getaway.

10 Crow Hollow, West Tisbury: This is what year-round living in this rural, Island community is all about. On over 1.3 acres, this property has a well-designed main house, a workshop, garage, and chicken house. Access to conservation land with walking trails to Sepiessa Point Reservation and Tisbury Great Pond for paddling to South Beach.

