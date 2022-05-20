Two transported after rear-end collision 

Two people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by Edgartown and Oak Bluffs ambulances following a collision on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road Friday morning.

“It appeared a vehicle was stopping to turn and the people behind him didn’t,” Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times. Chief Schaeffer said three vehicles were involved in the accident but only two sustained significant damage.

The call came in at 10:01, Chief Schaeffer said, and the accident scene was located on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road at the intersection of Dodgers Hole Road. Two people at the scene refused medical attention, Chief Shaeffer said.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times charges are pending against one motorist, as is an immediate threat suspension with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.