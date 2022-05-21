Oak Bluffs man faces terrorism charge

A 29-year-old Oak Bluffs man is being charged with making a terroristic threat and use of a hoax of device in connection with an off-Island incident, according to a press release issued by Barnstable Police.

Eduardo Filho was arrested by State Police on Martha’s Vineyard Friday night and returned to Barnstable via the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office boat.

According to the release, police were called on Friday at 6:43 pm to the Fogo Brazilian Barbecue at 39 Iyannough Road (Route 28) in Hyannis for a suspicious package. The release states that Filho “left a travel bag at the restaurant and then called the restaurant stating that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode.”

Barnstable Police “in an abundance of caution” and with the assistance of Hyannis Fire Department, Yarmouth Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police evacuated the immediate area and notified the State Police Bomb Squad, the release states. “The State Police Bomb Squad was able to examine the package and determine there were no explosive materials or devices present,” the release states.

Filho is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday May 23.