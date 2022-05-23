Before the prom By The Martha's Vineyard Times - May 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print 1 of 17 Marina Pessoni and Deborah Chagas in front of the fountain at Ernie Boch Jr.'s estate in Edgartown. — Collette Jordan Edward Cherry and Sara Creato are dressed and ready for the prom. — Collette Jordan Liam Street with his mother, featuring a Loving llama photobomb. — Collette Jordan From left, Nolan Carreiro, Keissila Cecillio, Emilia Hege, and Hugh Barrett stand in front of an elegant staircase. — Collette Jordan From left, Kira Wildanger, Kasarah Bruni, Connor McGrath, Keissila Cecillio, and Emilia Hege at the Boch property in Edgartown ahead of Saturday's prom. — Collette Jordan Brendan Donnelly has some fun holding a friend. — Collette Jordan Christina Bynum and Mekai Jones are ready for a night of dancing. — Collette Jordan Kaitlyn Freeman and Ryan Giordano, out on the dock, ahead of Saturday's prom. — Collette Jordan Colin Mcnamee and Emma Chenette use the water as a backdrop. — Collette Jordan From left, Emmanuell De Oliveira, Jared Davenport, Mekai Jones, Colin McNamee, and Robert Manning have some fun for the cameras. — Collette Jordan At their final Vineyard Prom, the Hatt Family, with their son, Kaleb Hatt. — Collette Jordan From left, Ashley Cardoso, Lucas Goncalves, Lucas Motta, Clarissa Pinto, Elayna Coelho and Ray Rodrigues. — Collette Jordan The MVRHS Prom was held on Saturday. — Collette Jordan Erika Mulvey, Class of 2022 Advisor, with Island Alpaca's Hot Shot (right) and Leonardo. — David Hannon Gracie Scheller (left) and Ingrid Moore with Island Alpaca's Hot Shot (right) and Leonardo — David Hannon (L to R): Luke Yuhas, Hiaggo Goncalves, Nick Rego, Miguel Jarillo, Gabe Brito with Island Alpaca's Hot Shot (right) and Leonardo. — David Hannon Leonardo from Island Alpaca enjoying the Prom. — David Hannon Students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School gathered at the property of Ernie Boch Jr. in Edgartown Saturday to take photographs in their formal attire. The prom itself was held at the West Chop Club.