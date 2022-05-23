Before the prom

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School gathered at the property of Ernie Boch Jr. in Edgartown Saturday to take photographs in their formal attire. The prom itself was held at the West Chop Club.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here