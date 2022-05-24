Tisbury voters support housing bank

It’s unanimous. Tisbury voters supported establishing a housing bank making it six-for-six in town meetings and town elections for the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank.

Tuesday’s election attracted just under 15% of the town’s 3,710 voters.

In a vote of 432-113, the measure, which will use a 2 percent transfer fee on property purchases to fund affordable and workforce housing, was approved. It will now go to the legislature and will eventually return to Island voters for ratification. The housing bank question only needed four of six towns to advance, but got unanimous support.

Meanwhile, the Jeff Kristal era is over in Tisbury. John Cahill, the lone candidate for select board, won the seat vacated by Kristal after a tumultuous three years on the board that included allegations of bullying behavior and favoritism. Cahill received 441 votes.

There were no contested races on the ballot.

In a 373-158 tally, voters also approved a $750,000 request for town and school operating costs and budgets. The Proposition 2½ override will be a permanent tax hike. A non-binding question about asking the owner of the defunct Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to refrain from dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay was also overwhelmingly supported in a vote of 492-27.