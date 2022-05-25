Chilmark: Memorial Day weekend is here

On Sunday, May 22, an informal celebration of Jill Iscol’s life was held on Lucy Vincent Beach. She had been in my thoughts all week, though we only talked a few times over the years. I was happy to have helped connect her to our own library, where she offered a program in 2021 about all the amazing work she was involved in. It was a shock to learn she had died. Learn more about Jill and her work at heartsonfire.org/jill.

Another day I stopped to take a few photos of shoes parked at Lucy Vincent, the mix of big and little shoes, the way a couple of pairs made you feel the person had danced right out of them and down to the beach. When I made a right to walk with my dogs, I came upon a group all enjoying themselves, and it turned out to be their first visit to our Island, which they emphatically told me would not be their last. They came from Pine Bush, N.Y., and Milford, Pa., to spend a week together, and were lucky to enjoy the best weather we’ve had.

Open for business, Memorial Day weekend is here. My favorite new thing in town is the pop-up flower stand at the Menemsha Texaco Station. I learned from Katie Carroll that her mother-in-law, Kathie Carroll, grows the flowers, makes the bouquets, and delivers them down to the filling station. For $5 a bunch, they’re the best deal on-Island, not just in town.

The MVRHS annual fundraising plant sale runs thru Friday, May 27, from 9 am to 1 pm at the greenhouse. Cash and checks (made out to MVRHS) only. Everything started from seed by the students. See mvrhs.org/annual-plant-sale-fundraiser.

Molly Glasgow is exhibiting “I Feel Pretty,” 45 black-and-white still life photographs, at the the Grey Barn Farmstand, or see them online here, thegreybarnandfarm.com/art-and-photography.

If you need free N95 masks, or have not yet claimed your four free COVID test kits, see bit.ly/ChilmarkCOVIDsupplies to learn more.

Join the M.V. Family Center and Sheriff’s Meadow at Cedar Tree Neck from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Thursday, May 26, to enjoy an active trail adventure.

The Yard begins its 50th season with its first artist residency for Larissa Velez-Jackson/LVJ, with a performance on June 7 at 7 pm. Learn more about the season, support the Yard, and get tickets at dancetheyard.org.

Stan Murphy at 100 opens at the M.V. Museum on Friday, May 27, and will be up through August 21. Don’t miss this show.

Order Fantzye Bagels and pick up at Beetlebung Farm stand during the Salt Rock Chocolate pop-up, Saturday, May 28, from 10 am to 1 pm; see fantzyebagels.square.site.

The Chilmark Tavern is open Thursday through Monday from 5 pm. The Chilmark General Store is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a. to 5 pm, and closed on Sundays. Pandora’s Box is open daily, 11 am to 5 pm. Beetlebung Boutique is open daily, 11 am to 5 pm. The updated Larsen’s Fish Market will open in June. Menemsha Fish Market is open 11 am to 5 pm Monday to Saturday, and Sunday, noon to 4 pm; call your order in to 508-645-2282. Menemsha Deli is open Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm.

The Ruel Gallery reopens Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm with paintings by Colin Ruel and jewelry by Nettie Kent. In addition, Colin has made oyster knives out of 1095 steel, Chilmark oak burl, and ebony from the Dolphin, which was shipwrecked off Cuttyhunk in 1854.

Up at the Cliffs, the new Gay Head Store, now open 7 am to 7 pm daily, offers staples, fresh fruit and veggies, grab-and-go salads, and sandwiches, besides Island-made goods and more. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook. The Aquinnah Shop will open Thursday, May 26, and is open through Sunday, from noon to 8 pm.

In-person MVBLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn resume May 29. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to its YouTube channel at bit.ly/VineyardBLM.

Meander through the magical world of Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail, open daily 9 am to 5 pm, and check out their shop too. Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark library hosts a show of “Paintings by Susan Bienen Johnson” through June 8, showing Menemsha through windows of shacks and cottages, with glimpses of water and landscape beyond, plus neighborhood views of Brookline. The monthly Tea Club meets virtually on Thursday, May 26, at 4 pm. Pick up your sample of green tea, Xinyang Maojian, from the Henan Province of China. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, receive your tea, and get the Zoom invite. Peaked Hill Studio’s Community Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.