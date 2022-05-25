David Eugene Williams passed away at 51 on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Binghamton, N.Y. David was born in Towson, Md., and was raised in Plainfield, N.J. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, uncle, and friend to many.

David was passionate about family, music, and returning as often as he could to the Vineyard, where he had spent many happy summers at Coleman Corners in Oak Bluffs. His work as a peer counselor at Catholic Charities was his greatest joy. He truly believed in giving back to his community. David will always be remembered with love and warm memories for his sense of humor, insight, and sweet soul.

David is survived by his wife, Angela; stepson Blake; mother, Jocelyn Coleman Walton; stepfather, Duncan Walton; brother, Kyle Williams; sisters Roni Young (Wayne) and Wendy Douglas (Bill); stepbrothers Brian Walton (Sylvia) and Steven Walton (Angela); stepsisters Janet Walton (Miguel) and Deborah Bredehorst (Eric); godmother Odaris Jordan; and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Artie B. Williams.

Due to COVID precautions, private celebrations of life for David will be held in Binghamton, N.Y., and Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, David’s family requests that donations be sent to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main St., Binghamton, NY 13905; or to Peer Recovery Support Center (MVCS), 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.