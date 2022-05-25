‘Full’ book signing

Julia Spiro will be at Edgartown Books from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, May 28, to sign her new novel “Full,” a story centered on a young wellness influencer whose success is based on total transparency. But the young woman’s social media platform is built on a lie, and her double life begins to take a toll on her before she heads to Martha’s Vineyard for a luxury vacation retreat. Go see Spiro and pick up a copy of the new book. Email mtombers@edgartownbooks.com or call 508-627-8463 for more information.