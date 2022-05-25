Join the band

The 154th season of the Vineyard Haven Town Band is starting up. The band, one of the oldest continuously performing town bands in the country, offers free Sunday evening concerts throughout the summer. Performances alternate venues between Owen Park in Vineyard Haven and Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs, and will begin at 7:30 pm on Sunday, June 26.

According to a press release, the band is actively recruiting new members who can read music, attend rehearsals, and play in the Sunday evening concerts. Rehearsals are on Monday evenings, 7:30 to 9 pm, and are held at the Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs.

2022 Summer band schedule:

June 26: Oak Bluffs

July 3: Oak Bluffs

July 10: Vineyard Haven

July 17: Oak Bluffs

July 24: Vineyard Haven

July 31: Oak Bluffs

August 7: Vineyard Haven

August 14: Oak Bluffs

August 21: Vineyard Haven

Anyone interested in joining the Band can contact the conductor, Julie Schilling, at JSchilling4@msn.com.