The Cove Golf and Grill is hosting a slew of national and local artists for the upcoming “Music on the Rock” event on Sunday, May 29, at 2 pm.

According to an email from Phil daRosa, co-producer of the event, his friend and co-producer, Carter Hakala, called him up a few months back, saying he wanted to bring a nationally touring reggae act, the Itals, to the Vineyard this summer. According to daRosa, the team effort between him and Hakala has been smooth and exciting. Brook Katzen, owner of the Cove, agreed to host the event outside behind the course, and has also been a part of the behind-the-scenes process.

Last year, Katzen and daRosa produced the MV Sound Festival, which daRosa has put on for many years. DaRosa said he is happy to have the quaint yet comfortable outdoor space to put on some good shows. “We are extremely grateful for Brook’s generosity and positive energy toward making these events happen,” daRosa said in the email. “Carter and I have been talking about putting on a couple other events there this season, so stay tuned for what’s to come.”

As for the artist lineup, two internationally touring reggae acts will be performing: The Itals, and Exco Levi & the Naya Rockers. Local acts include WolfTrap (a newly formed band by Miguel DiBrigenza and Bailey Gardener), DBxN1D (a drummer/DJ duo with Charles Parker, formerly of Crooked Coast) and Nico One-Drop. The Dock Dance Band will also be there, with John Stanwood, Alex Karalekas, Jamie Greene, Adam Petkus, Rose Guerin, and Miguel DiBrigenza, along with Dukes County Love Affair, consisting of Mike Parker, daRosa, John Stanwood, and Jamie Greene.

For food, the El Gato Grande taco truck, led by Spring Sheldon, will be serving up fresh tacos, and Deon’s Kitchen will be there as well. Parking is available at Cronig’s Market all day during the event, and there will be a police detail managing the traffic, so people can easily make it across the street safe and sound to the event gate, which will be the driveway into Cove Golf and Grill.

According to daRosa, the general idea of the event is to bring music lovers together to share an experience. The specific show has a wide range of musical genres, is family-friendly (kids under 12 get in for free), and it will showcase some of the amazing talents on the Vineyard, alongside some internationally touring reggae acts.

DaRosa has many wonderful memories from MV Sound Series events in past years, and he said he is excited to continue making lasting memories by bringing the community together to celebrate music in all forms. “I think that’s an important and special mission to keep alive … it’s sort of like what the Ritz Cafe has been doing for so many decades — providing a place to showcase the local talents while also bringing bands from off-Island into the music scene here,” daRosa said.

DaRosa and his team are putting together only a few special events like this in 2022, but daRosa said that each time they pull off a show, they learn from any mistakes so that the next event can go smoother.

“Thankfully we have my good friend Barbara Dupree (who has been helping us with back-end prep and day-of front-of-house operations since the first MV Sound Fest), and my aunt, Blue Cullen (who has been an amazing helper, organizer and idea-creator for many of our events), on our team to help us navigate through all the logistics, improvement ideas, and day-of operations,” daRosa said. “We are really excited for this show, and hope that everyone who loves live music on M.V. gets a chance to attend this Sunday.”

Head to mvsoundfest.com to get tickets, or for more information on the event, performers, or food.