21 WAMSUTTA AVE.

OAK BLUFFS, MA 02557

Tel 508-693-4509 Fax 508-693-7655

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator, 508-693-4509, ext. 4

June Highlights

Weekly Live and Zoom Exercise

Monday

8:45 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am , Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

PHASE III REOPENING OF OBCOA

Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes back in person at OBCOA, following modified COVID-19 protocols. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging.

All classes/programs restricted to 16 participants.

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFO’s — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesday, June 15, 1- 3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 30th program year.

Limited to 16 participants.

Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming Tuesday, June 7, to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

We have Senior Bus Passes! The cost is $40, for year-round Island senior residents or Island property owners. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3,

for additional information.

Stay tuned for upcoming activities. Conversations with Joseph Sollitto will be returning in June, date to be determined!